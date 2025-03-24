Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.5%. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 3.79% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is up 2.07% year-to-date, and American Water Works Co, Inc. is up 13.53% year-to-date. Combined, AES and AWK make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.9%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL) and Brown-Forman Corp (Symbol: BF.B) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.4% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 6.10% on a year-to-date basis. Hormel Foods Corp., meanwhile, is down 5.79% year-to-date, and Brown-Forman Corp, is down 10.01% year-to-date. HRL makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.7% Financial +1.6% Industrial +1.6% Services +1.3% Materials +1.3% Energy +1.3% Consumer Products +0.9% Healthcare +0.9% Utilities +0.5%

