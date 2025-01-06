Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

January 06, 2025 — 02:46 pm EST

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, Sempra (Symbol: SRE) and NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.7% and 1.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 1.10% year-to-date. Sempra, meanwhile, is down 2.74% year-to-date, and NiSource Inc., is down 2.91% year-to-date. Combined, SRE and NI make up approximately 6.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) and General Mills Inc (Symbol: GIS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.6% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 1.1% in midday trading, and down 1.34% on a year-to-date basis. Clorox Co, meanwhile, is down 3.30% year-to-date, and General Mills Inc, is down 2.59% year-to-date. Combined, CLX and GIS make up approximately 2.6% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Materials+1.4%
Healthcare+1.0%
Technology & Communications+1.0%
Services+0.5%
Industrial+0.2%
Energy-0.0%
Financial-0.1%
Consumer Products-0.2%
Utilities-0.9%

