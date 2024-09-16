Monday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

News & Insights

September 16, 2024 — 02:33 pm EDT

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, up 0.1%. Within that group, Qorvo Inc (Symbol: QRVO) and Skyworks Solutions Inc (Symbol: SWKS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.0% and 6.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 14.48% year-to-date. Qorvo Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.14% year-to-date, and Skyworks Solutions Inc, is down 12.50% year-to-date. Combined, QRVO and SWKS make up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Services stocks, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) and Starbucks Corp. (Symbol: SBUX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 12.78% on a year-to-date basis. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, meanwhile, is down 62.95% year-to-date, and Starbucks Corp. is up 2.18% year-to-date. SBUX makes up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Utilities+1.0%
Energy+1.0%
Healthcare+0.9%
Financial+0.9%
Consumer Products+0.6%
Industrial+0.6%
Materials+0.6%
Services+0.5%
Technology & Communications+0.1%

