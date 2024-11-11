Monday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.5% loss. Within the sector, Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) and Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 18.9% and 5.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 22.71% year-to-date. Monolithic Power Systems Inc, meanwhile, is down 1.51% year-to-date, and Microchip Technology Inc, is down 21.91% year-to-date. Combined, MPWR and MCHP make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Materials stocks, Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) and Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.4% and 6.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 11.40% on a year-to-date basis. Celanese Corp, meanwhile, is down 47.11% year-to-date, and Newmont Corp is up 4.14% year-to-date. Combined, CE and NEM make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.1%
|Financial
|+0.9%
|Industrial
|+0.9%
|Consumer Products
|+0.7%
|Services
|+0.7%
|Utilities
|+0.6%
|Healthcare
|+0.3%
|Materials
|0.0%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.5%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
Institutional Holders of GBLD
CFNL Insider Buying
UCYB YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.