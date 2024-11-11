Monday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.5% loss. Within the sector, Monolithic Power Systems Inc (Symbol: MPWR) and Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 18.9% and 5.2%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 22.71% year-to-date. Monolithic Power Systems Inc, meanwhile, is down 1.51% year-to-date, and Microchip Technology Inc, is down 21.91% year-to-date. Combined, MPWR and MCHP make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Materials stocks, Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) and Newmont Corp (Symbol: NEM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.4% and 6.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 11.40% on a year-to-date basis. Celanese Corp, meanwhile, is down 47.11% year-to-date, and Newmont Corp is up 4.14% year-to-date. Combined, CE and NEM make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.1% Financial +0.9% Industrial +0.9% Consumer Products +0.7% Services +0.7% Utilities +0.6% Healthcare +0.3% Materials 0.0% Technology & Communications -0.5%

