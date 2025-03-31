Monday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.5% and 3.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.4% on the day, and down 12.36% year-to-date. ON Semiconductor Corp, meanwhile, is down 37.35% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp, is down 21.16% year-to-date. Combined, ON and NVDA make up approximately 12.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) and United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and down 1.05% on a year-to-date basis. Axon Enterprise Inc, meanwhile, is down 12.37% year-to-date, and United Airlines Holdings Inc, is down 29.35% year-to-date. Combined, AXON and UAL make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.5% Services +0.4% Utilities +0.4% Financial +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2% Materials -0.1% Healthcare -0.2% Industrial -0.3% Technology & Communications -1.2%

