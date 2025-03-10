Monday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.7% loss. Within that group, Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) and Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 11.4% and 9.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 4.4% on the day, and down 10.11% year-to-date. Palantir Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is down 0.49% year-to-date, and Microchip Technology Inc, is down 5.36% year-to-date. Combined, PLTR and MCHP make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 1.9% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.2% and 7.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 1.4% in midday trading, and up 0.45% on a year-to-date basis. Delta Air Lines Inc, meanwhile, is down 18.87% year-to-date, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd, is down 28.20% year-to-date. DAL makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.7%
|Consumer Products
|+0.4%
|Healthcare
|+0.3%
|Energy
|+0.1%
|Materials
|-1.2%
|Services
|-1.5%
|Financial
|-1.7%
|Industrial
|-1.9%
|Technology & Communications
|-2.7%
