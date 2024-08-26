Monday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Monday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 8.3% and 4.4%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.6% on the day, and up 14.94% year-to-date. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 97.88% year-to-date, and Broadcom Inc is up 43.42% year-to-date. Combined, SMCI and AVGO make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) and Solventum Corp (Symbol: SOLV) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 14.65% on a year-to-date basis. Edwards Lifesciences Corp, meanwhile, is down 9.88% year-to-date, and Solventum Corp, is down 24.97% year-to-date. Combined, EW and SOLV make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.6% Utilities +0.5% Materials +0.3% Consumer Products -0.0% Services 0.0% Financial 0.0% Healthcare -0.3% Industrial -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.8%

