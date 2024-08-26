Monday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Monday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Within that group, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 8.3% and 4.4%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 1.6% on the day, and up 14.94% year-to-date. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is up 97.88% year-to-date, and Broadcom Inc is up 43.42% year-to-date. Combined, SMCI and AVGO make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Symbol: EW) and Solventum Corp (Symbol: SOLV) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 14.65% on a year-to-date basis. Edwards Lifesciences Corp, meanwhile, is down 9.88% year-to-date, and Solventum Corp, is down 24.97% year-to-date. Combined, EW and SOLV make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.6%
|Utilities
|+0.5%
|Materials
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|-0.0%
|Services
|0.0%
|Financial
|0.0%
|Healthcare
|-0.3%
|Industrial
|-0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.8%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Funds Holding PAE
Institutional Holders of AUGX
ARE Next Dividend Date
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.