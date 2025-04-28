Monday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Monday, Technology & Communications stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within that group, NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) and Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.6% and 2.9%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.9% on the day, and down 11.03% year-to-date. NVIDIA Corp, meanwhile, is down 20.34% year-to-date, and Micron Technology Inc., is down 7.78% year-to-date. Combined, NVDA and MU make up approximately 13.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) and Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.0% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 6.86% on a year-to-date basis. Colgate-Palmolive Co., meanwhile, is up 1.35% year-to-date, and Kraft Heinz Co, is down 5.13% year-to-date. Combined, CL and KHC make up approximately 4.7% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.4% Energy +0.2% Financial 0.0% Healthcare -0.2% Services -0.3% Industrial -0.4% Materials -0.4% Consumer Products -0.6% Technology & Communications -0.7%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 ADM market cap history

 Institutional Holders of CYRX

 Institutional Holders of LVTX



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.