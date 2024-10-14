News & Insights

Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Shipping Stocks

October 14, 2024 — 12:00 pm EDT

October 14, 2024

In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Nabors Industries, off about 4% and shares of NextDecade off about 3.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are shipping shares, down on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led down by Golden Ocean Group, trading lower by about 4.1% and SEACOR Marine Holdings, trading lower by about 3.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
