In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 6.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Laredo Petroleum ( LPI ), off about 13.4% and shares of Whiting Petroleum ( WLL ) down about 12.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, down on the day by about 4.5% as a group, led down by Vertex Energy ( VTNR ), trading lower by about 9.8% and Cosan Limited ( CZZ ), trading lower by about 8.3%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

