Markets

Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

Credit: Shutterstock photo

January 05, 2015 — 03:40 am EST

Written by DividendChannel.com->

In trading on Monday, oil & gas exploration & production shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 6.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Laredo Petroleum ( LPI ), off about 13.4% and shares of Whiting Petroleum ( WLL ) down about 12.6% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are oil & gas refining & marketing shares, down on the day by about 4.5% as a group, led down by Vertex Energy ( VTNR ), trading lower by about 9.8% and Cosan Limited ( CZZ ), trading lower by about 8.3%.

Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Oil & Gas Exploration & Production, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsInvesting
Generic image silhouette
DividendChannel.com Contributor
More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.