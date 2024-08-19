In trading on Monday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Vertiv Holdings, down about 3.2% and shares of Best Buy off about 0.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are paper & forest products shares, down on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led down by Clearwater Paper, trading lower by about 5.1% and Glatfelter, trading lower by about 3.7%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Paper & Forest Products

