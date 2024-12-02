In trading on Monday, metals & mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Centrus Energy, down about 8.1% and shares of Largo down about 6.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Comstock Resources, trading lower by about 4.7% and Kosmos Energy, trading lower by about 4.6%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

