Monday Sector Laggards: Metals & Mining, Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Stocks

December 02, 2024 — 12:33 pm EST

December 02, 2024 — 12:33 pm EST

In trading on Monday, metals & mining shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Centrus Energy, down about 8.1% and shares of Largo down about 6.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are oil & gas exploration & production shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Comstock Resources, trading lower by about 4.7% and Kosmos Energy, trading lower by about 4.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

