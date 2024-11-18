Monday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Industrial sector, higher by 0.1%. Within that group, Textron Inc (Symbol: TXT) and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.6%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 23.14% year-to-date. Textron Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.64% year-to-date, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd is up 29.67% year-to-date. TXT makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, up 0.2%. Among large Financial stocks, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE) and Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.5% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 34.20% on a year-to-date basis. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, meanwhile, is down 14.94% year-to-date, and Invesco Ltd is up 2.27% year-to-date. IVZ makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.8% Utilities +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.9% Healthcare +0.6% Consumer Products +0.5% Materials +0.5% Services +0.4% Financial +0.2% Industrial +0.1%

