Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Monday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST) and Revvity Inc (Symbol: RVTY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.4% and 2.6%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 7.31% year-to-date. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., meanwhile, is down 12.11% year-to-date, and Revvity Inc, is down 13.44% year-to-date. Combined, WST and RVTY make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 22.96% on a year-to-date basis. Edison International, meanwhile, is down 24.82% year-to-date, and Vistra Corp is up 44.69% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and VST make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.1% Services +0.7% Consumer Products +0.3% Industrial +0.2% Financial +0.1% Energy 0.0% Materials -0.1% Utilities -0.2% Healthcare -0.3%

