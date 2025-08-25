Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Monday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within the sector, DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) and Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.1% and 4.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 0.06% year-to-date. DexCom Inc, meanwhile, is down 0.71% year-to-date, and Moderna Inc, is down 37.89% year-to-date. Combined, DXCM and MRNA make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.9% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and up 14.17% on a year-to-date basis. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is up 13.91% year-to-date, and PG&E Corp, is down 25.47% year-to-date. Combined, ES and PCG make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.4%
|Services
|-0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.3%
|Financial
|-0.5%
|Materials
|-0.5%
|Industrial
|-0.7%
|Consumer Products
|-0.8%
|Utilities
|-0.9%
|Healthcare
|-1.3%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
Top Cheap Stocks
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ENSG
Funds Holding FTVA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.