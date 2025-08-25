Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Monday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within the sector, DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) and Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.1% and 4.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 0.06% year-to-date. DexCom Inc, meanwhile, is down 0.71% year-to-date, and Moderna Inc, is down 37.89% year-to-date. Combined, DXCM and MRNA make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.9% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and up 14.17% on a year-to-date basis. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is up 13.91% year-to-date, and PG&E Corp, is down 25.47% year-to-date. Combined, ES and PCG make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +0.4% Services -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.3% Financial -0.5% Materials -0.5% Industrial -0.7% Consumer Products -0.8% Utilities -0.9% Healthcare -1.3%

