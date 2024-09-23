Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Financial

In afternoon trading on Monday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Within the sector, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: REGN) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc (Symbol: BIO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.4% and 1.8%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 13.96% year-to-date. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., meanwhile, is up 25.95% year-to-date, and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc is up 0.39% year-to-date. Combined, REGN and BIO make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Financial stocks, Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC) and Huntington Bancshares Inc (Symbol: HBAN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.9% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 21.76% on a year-to-date basis. Wells Fargo & Co, meanwhile, is up 14.44% year-to-date, and Huntington Bancshares Inc is up 18.79% year-to-date. Combined, WFC and HBAN make up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +0.7% Materials +0.7% Energy +0.7% Utilities +0.6% Services +0.5% Technology & Communications +0.5% Industrial +0.5% Financial +0.3% Healthcare -0.1%

