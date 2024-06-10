Monday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Within that group, Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) and CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.3% and 2.5%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 7.65% year-to-date. Illumina Inc, meanwhile, is down 21.87% year-to-date, and CVS Health Corporation, is down 21.99% year-to-date. Combined, ILMN and CVS make up approximately 1.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) and Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.5% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 4.82% on a year-to-date basis. Kraft Heinz Co, meanwhile, is down 7.17% year-to-date, and Monster Beverage Corp, is down 10.81% year-to-date. Combined, KHC and MNST make up approximately 3.0% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.5%
|Utilities
|+1.1%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.6%
|Industrial
|+0.3%
|Services
|0.0%
|Financial
|0.0%
|Materials
|-0.2%
|Consumer Products
|-0.3%
|Healthcare
|-0.4%
