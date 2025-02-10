News & Insights

Monday Sector Laggards: Financial, Healthcare

February 10, 2025 — 03:40 pm EST

In afternoon trading on Monday, Financial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 6.55% year-to-date. Synchrony Financial, meanwhile, is up 1.62% year-to-date, and The Charles Schwab Corporation is up 9.58% year-to-date. Combined, SYF and SCHW make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) and Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.1% and 4.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 6.16% on a year-to-date basis. Incyte Corporation, meanwhile, is up 0.73% year-to-date, and Bio-Techne Corp, is down 3.44% year-to-date. Combined, INCY and TECH make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Energy+2.4%
Technology & Communications+1.4%
Industrial+0.6%
Materials+0.5%
Services+0.3%
Utilities+0.2%
Consumer Products-0.1%
Healthcare-0.4%
Financial-0.6%

