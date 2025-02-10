Monday Sector Laggards: Financial, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Monday, Financial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) and The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 6.55% year-to-date. Synchrony Financial, meanwhile, is up 1.62% year-to-date, and The Charles Schwab Corporation is up 9.58% year-to-date. Combined, SYF and SCHW make up approximately 2.0% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.4% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) and Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.1% and 4.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 6.16% on a year-to-date basis. Incyte Corporation, meanwhile, is up 0.73% year-to-date, and Bio-Techne Corp, is down 3.44% year-to-date. Combined, INCY and TECH make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+2.4%
|Technology & Communications
|+1.4%
|Industrial
|+0.6%
|Materials
|+0.5%
|Services
|+0.3%
|Utilities
|+0.2%
|Consumer Products
|-0.1%
|Healthcare
|-0.4%
|Financial
|-0.6%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
INST Price Target
LOCO Options Chain
FLIC Dividend History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.