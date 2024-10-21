Monday Sector Laggards: Financial, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Monday, Financial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within the sector, Prologis Inc (Symbol: PLD) and Public Storage (Symbol: PSA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.6% and 3.4%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 27.04% year-to-date. Prologis Inc, meanwhile, is down 9.29% year-to-date, and Public Storage is up 12.41% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) and Conagra Brands Inc (Symbol: CAG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 10.82% on a year-to-date basis. Pool Corp, meanwhile, is down 9.09% year-to-date, and Conagra Brands Inc is up 6.66% year-to-date. CAG makes up approximately 19.6% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy -0.2% Utilities -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.5% Industrial -0.5% Services -0.8% Healthcare -0.8% Consumer Products -1.0% Materials -1.0% Financial -1.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 XMPT Videos

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NET

 Institutional Holders of Baker Hughes



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.