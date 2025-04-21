Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 3.9% loss. Within the sector, EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) and Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.9% and 6.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 3.5% on the day, and down 7.36% year-to-date. EQT Corp, meanwhile, is up 3.28% year-to-date, and Targa Resources Corp, is down 8.55% year-to-date. Combined, EQT and TRGP make up approximately 5.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 3.5% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) and Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.9% and 6.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 3.8% in midday trading, and down 20.05% on a year-to-date basis. Super Micro Computer Inc, meanwhile, is down 4.83% year-to-date, and Paycom Software Inc, is down 0.87% year-to-date. SMCI makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -2.0% Materials -2.3% Services -2.5% Healthcare -2.6% Industrial -3.1% Financial -3.2% Utilities -3.3% Technology & Communications -3.5% Energy -3.9%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Communications Services Dividend Stocks

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NEU

 Institutional Holders of PCN



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.