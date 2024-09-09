Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, higher by 0.5%. Within that group, Targa Resources Corp (Symbol: TRGP) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.4% and 0.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 1.3% on the day, and up 5.62% year-to-date. Targa Resources Corp, meanwhile, is up 68.91% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 28.21% year-to-date. Combined, TRGP and APA make up approximately 3.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.8%. Among large Services stocks, Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) and Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.2% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 1.6% in midday trading, and up 9.26% on a year-to-date basis. Bath & Body Works Inc, meanwhile, is down 33.83% year-to-date, and Caesars Entertainment Inc, is down 22.91% year-to-date. Combined, BBWI and CZR make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial +1.7% Financial +1.4% Technology & Communications +1.3% Materials +1.2% Consumer Products +1.1% Healthcare +1.0% Services +0.8% Utilities +0.8% Energy +0.5%

