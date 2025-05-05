Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

May 05, 2025 — 03:14 pm EDT

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.6% and 3.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.5% on the day, and down 4.90% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 29.80% year-to-date, and Occidental Petroleum Corp, is down 20.28% year-to-date. Combined, APA and OXY make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW) and International Paper Co (Symbol: IP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and up 1.04% on a year-to-date basis. Dow Inc, meanwhile, is down 25.28% year-to-date, and International Paper Co, is down 16.76% year-to-date. Combined, DOW and IP make up approximately 5.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Industrial+0.3%
Services+0.2%
Financial+0.2%
Technology & Communications+0.2%
Utilities-0.1%
Consumer Products-0.2%
Healthcare-0.2%
Materials-0.6%
Energy-1.1%

