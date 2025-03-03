Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.5% loss. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.2% and 5.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.6% on the day, and up 3.52% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 14.79% year-to-date, and ConocoPhillips, is down 4.21% year-to-date. Combined, APA and COP make up approximately 8.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.6% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and up 4.49% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 15.50% year-to-date, and Celanese Corp, is down 29.23% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and CE make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Utilities
|+0.1%
|Services
|-0.5%
|Industrial
|-0.5%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.6%
|Materials
|-1.4%
|Energy
|-2.5%
