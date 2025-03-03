News & Insights

Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

March 03, 2025 — 02:59 pm EST

In afternoon trading on Monday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.5% loss. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.2% and 5.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.6% on the day, and up 3.52% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 14.79% year-to-date, and ConocoPhillips, is down 4.21% year-to-date. Combined, APA and COP make up approximately 8.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.6% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and up 4.49% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 15.50% year-to-date, and Celanese Corp, is down 29.23% year-to-date. Combined, ALB and CE make up approximately 1.5% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

RediNews

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Healthcare+0.3%
Consumer Products+0.2%
Financial+0.2%
Utilities+0.1%
Services-0.5%
Industrial-0.5%
Technology & Communications-0.6%
Materials-1.4%
Energy-2.5%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

