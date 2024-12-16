Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.0% loss. Within the sector, Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.2% and 4.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.9% on the day, and up 7.00% year-to-date. Phillips 66, meanwhile, is down 8.36% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp., is down 3.51% year-to-date. Combined, PSX and MPC make up approximately 7.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 5.36% on a year-to-date basis. Mosaic Co, meanwhile, is down 24.70% year-to-date, and CF Industries Holdings Inc is up 12.07% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and CF make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.4% Financial +0.3% Industrial +0.3% Utilities +0.1% Consumer Products -0.0% Services -0.1% Healthcare -0.1% Materials -0.5% Energy -2.0%

