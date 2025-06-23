Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.2% loss. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 6.4% and 5.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.9% on the day, and up 1.68% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 16.85% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company, is down 21.29% year-to-date. Combined, APA and HAL make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) and Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.1% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and down 3.62% on a year-to-date basis. Gilead Sciences Inc, meanwhile, is up 16.75% year-to-date, and Centene Corp, is down 11.89% year-to-date. Combined, GILD and CNC make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +1.2% Consumer Products +0.7% Financial +0.7% Technology & Communications +0.7% Industrial +0.6% Services +0.5% Materials +0.4% Healthcare -0.2% Energy -2.2%

