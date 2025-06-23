Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.2% loss. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 6.4% and 5.5%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 2.9% on the day, and up 1.68% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 16.85% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company, is down 21.29% year-to-date. Combined, APA and HAL make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) and Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.1% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and down 3.62% on a year-to-date basis. Gilead Sciences Inc, meanwhile, is up 16.75% year-to-date, and Centene Corp, is down 11.89% year-to-date. Combined, GILD and CNC make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.2%
|Consumer Products
|+0.7%
|Financial
|+0.7%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.7%
|Industrial
|+0.6%
|Services
|+0.5%
|Materials
|+0.4%
|Healthcare
|-0.2%
|Energy
|-2.2%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs
NRBT Insider Buying
Funds Holding FOLD
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.