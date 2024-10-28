Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Energy sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.4% and 2.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.7% on the day, and up 8.92% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 30.39% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 20.26% year-to-date. Combined, APA and FANG make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) and GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (Symbol: GEHC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.0% and 3.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 10.36% on a year-to-date basis. Centene Corp, meanwhile, is down 16.91% year-to-date, and GE HealthCare Technologies Inc is up 10.41% year-to-date. Combined, CNC and GEHC make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+1.0%
|Materials
|+1.0%
|Services
|+0.8%
|Utilities
|+0.8%
|Consumer Products
|+0.7%
|Industrial
|+0.6%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.3%
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Energy
|-0.9%
