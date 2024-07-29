Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.0% loss. Within the sector, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Marathon Oil Corp. (Symbol: MRO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.2% and 1.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.1% on the day, and up 10.44% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 12.81% year-to-date, and Marathon Oil Corp. is up 14.13% year-to-date. Combined, APA and MRO make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Invesco Ltd (Symbol: IVZ) and Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 16.20% on a year-to-date basis. Invesco Ltd, meanwhile, is down 2.72% year-to-date, and Franklin Resources Inc, is down 21.28% year-to-date. Combined, IVZ and BEN make up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.8% Healthcare +0.4% Utilities +0.3% Consumer Products +0.1% Technology & Communications +0.1% Financial -0.1% Industrial -0.1% Materials -0.1% Energy -1.0%

