Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Consumer Products

May 19, 2025 — 02:32 pm EDT

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.1% and 2.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.5% on the day, and down 0.88% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is down 7.93% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 23.21% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and APA make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.8% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 8.47% on a year-to-date basis. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 15.76% year-to-date, and Clorox Co, is down 15.85% year-to-date. CLX makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Utilities+0.3%
Healthcare+0.1%
Financial+0.1%
Industrial+0.1%
Materials-0.0%
Services-0.1%
Consumer Products-0.2%
Technology & Communications-0.2%
Energy-1.3%

