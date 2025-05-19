Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.1% and 2.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.5% on the day, and down 0.88% year-to-date. Schlumberger Ltd, meanwhile, is down 7.93% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 23.21% year-to-date. Combined, SLB and APA make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.8% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 8.47% on a year-to-date basis. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 15.76% year-to-date, and Clorox Co, is down 15.85% year-to-date. CLX makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.3%
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Financial
|+0.1%
|Industrial
|+0.1%
|Materials
|-0.0%
|Services
|-0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.2%
|Energy
|-1.3%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
RGSE Historical Stock Prices
Funds Holding IWN
Institutional Holders of CHG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.