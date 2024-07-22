Monday Sector Laggards: Energy, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.3% loss. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.2% and 2.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.4% on the day, and up 11.50% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is up 4.11% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company, is down 5.81% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and HAL make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.2%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) and Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.8% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 5.98% on a year-to-date basis. Clorox Co, meanwhile, is down 6.18% year-to-date, and Church & Dwight Co Inc is up 6.64% year-to-date. Combined, CLX and CHD make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.2% Industrial +1.1% Utilities +0.9% Financial +0.7% Healthcare +0.5% Materials +0.4% Services +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2% Energy -0.3%

