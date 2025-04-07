Monday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Utilities

Markets
In afternoon trading on Monday, Consumer Products stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, Genuine Parts Co. (Symbol: GPC) and Nike (Symbol: NKE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.2% and 4.0%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 4.74% year-to-date. Genuine Parts Co., meanwhile, is down 3.27% year-to-date, and Nike, is down 26.80% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.9% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and down 1.27% on a year-to-date basis. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is down 1.04% year-to-date, and Dominion Energy Inc, is down 3.96% year-to-date. Combined, ES and D make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+1.9%
Healthcare+0.6%
Industrial+0.6%
Energy+0.3%
Services-0.2%
Financial-0.2%
Materials-0.2%
Utilities-0.5%
Consumer Products-0.9%

