Monday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Materials

In afternoon trading on Monday, Consumer Products stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within that group, General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.6% and 2.1%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 12.15% year-to-date. General Motors Co, meanwhile, is up 25.71% year-to-date, and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, is down 38.51% year-to-date. LW makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) and Celanese Corp (Symbol: CE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 13.86% on a year-to-date basis. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold, meanwhile, is up 18.55% year-to-date, and Celanese Corp, is down 10.93% year-to-date. Combined, FCX and CE make up approximately 7.0% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.3% Energy +0.3% Healthcare -0.0% Financial -0.0% Industrial -0.2% Services -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.4% Consumer Products -0.5% Materials -0.5%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Historical Earnings

 TUSA shares outstanding history

 AEIS Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.