Monday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Monday, Consumer Products stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, General Motors Co (Symbol: GM) and Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.6% and 4.5%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 8.89% year-to-date. General Motors Co, meanwhile, is down 10.93% year-to-date, and Ford Motor Co. is up 4.71% year-to-date.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) and Baxter International Inc (Symbol: BAX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.2% and 3.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.4% in midday trading, and down 3.58% on a year-to-date basis. Molina Healthcare Inc, meanwhile, is up 1.46% year-to-date, and Baxter International Inc is up 2.47% year-to-date. Combined, MOH and BAX make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.3%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.1%
|Materials
|-0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.3%
|Services
|-0.5%
|Financial
|-0.5%
|Healthcare
|-0.8%
|Industrial
|-0.8%
|Consumer Products
|-1.1%
