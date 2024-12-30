Markets
LW

Monday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Healthcare

December 30, 2024 — 02:32 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Consumer Products companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.9% loss. Within the sector, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) and Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.7% and 2.2%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 5.12% year-to-date. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 38.96% year-to-date, and Hershey Company, is down 6.96% year-to-date. Combined, LW and HSY make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) and Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.1% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and up 2.59% on a year-to-date basis. DexCom Inc, meanwhile, is down 36.72% year-to-date, and Gilead Sciences Inc is up 17.50% year-to-date. Combined, DXCM and GILD make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Message Boards

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Energy+0.9%
Utilities-0.4%
Financial-0.5%
Industrial-0.6%
Services-0.8%
Consumer Products-0.9%
Healthcare-0.9%
Technology & Communications-0.9%
Materials-0.9%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Earnings History
 XU Videos
 Institutional Holders of CERY

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Earnings History-> XU Videos-> Institutional Holders of CERY-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LW
HSY
IYK
DXCM
GILD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.