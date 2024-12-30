Monday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Consumer Products companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.9% loss. Within the sector, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) and Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.7% and 2.2%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 5.12% year-to-date. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 38.96% year-to-date, and Hershey Company, is down 6.96% year-to-date. Combined, LW and HSY make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) and Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.1% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and up 2.59% on a year-to-date basis. DexCom Inc, meanwhile, is down 36.72% year-to-date, and Gilead Sciences Inc is up 17.50% year-to-date. Combined, DXCM and GILD make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.9%
|Utilities
|-0.4%
|Financial
|-0.5%
|Industrial
|-0.6%
|Services
|-0.8%
|Consumer Products
|-0.9%
|Healthcare
|-0.9%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.9%
|Materials
|-0.9%
