Monday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within the sector, Kraft Heinz Co (Symbol: KHC) and Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.3% and 2.7%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 7.37% year-to-date. Kraft Heinz Co, meanwhile, is down 5.61% year-to-date, and Tapestry Inc is up 2.96% year-to-date. KHC makes up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.9% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) and BXP Inc (Symbol: BXP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.2% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 12.86% on a year-to-date basis. Simon Property Group, Inc., meanwhile, is up 9.28% year-to-date, and BXP Inc, is down 2.00% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+0.7%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.3%
|Services
|-0.6%
|Healthcare
|-0.7%
|Industrial
|-0.7%
|Materials
|-0.8%
|Financial
|-0.9%
|Consumer Products
|-1.2%
