Monday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Non-Precious Metals & Non-Metallic Mining Stocks

In trading on Monday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Middlesex Water, down about 8% and shares of American States Water down about 2.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are non-precious metals & non-metallic mining shares, up on the day by about 0.3% as a group, led down by Ampco-pittsburgh, trading lower by about 4.8% and Steel Dynamics, trading lower by about 3.1%.

