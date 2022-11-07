In trading on Monday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Cadiz, down about 10.5% and shares of Companhia DE Saneamento Basico DO Estado down about 4.4% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are electric utilities shares, down on the day by about 2.3% as a group, led down by Genie Energy, trading lower by about 11.8% and Dominion Energy, trading lower by about 9.2%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Electric Utilities

