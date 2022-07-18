In trading on Monday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of American Water Works, off about 2% and shares of American States Water off about 1.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are electric utilities shares, up on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led down by CMS Energy, trading lower by about 1.9% and Wec Energy Group, trading lower by about 1.8%.

VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Electric Utilities

