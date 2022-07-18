Markets
AWK

Monday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Electric Utilities

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Monday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.5%. Helping drag down the group were shares of American Water Works, off about 2% and shares of American States Water off about 1.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are electric utilities shares, up on the day by about 0.1% as a group, led down by CMS Energy, trading lower by about 1.9% and Wec Energy Group, trading lower by about 1.8%.

Monday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Electric Utilities
VIDEO: Monday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Electric Utilities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AWK AWR CMS WEC

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular