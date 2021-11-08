Monday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Aerospace & Defense Stocks

In trading on Monday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Cadiz , off about 2.9% and shares of Middlesex Water down about 2.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Monday are aerospace & defense shares, down on the day by about 1% as a group, led down by Draganfly, trading lower by about 4.4% and Astronics, trading lower by about 4.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.