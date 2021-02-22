Markets
NRG

Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 3.0% loss. Within that group, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.6% and 5.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 2.8% on the day, and down 4.82% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 0.67% year-to-date, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc, is down 5.13% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and CNP make up approximately 2.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and Teradyne, Inc. (Symbol: TER) are the most notable, showing a loss of 9.9% and 5.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 1.3% in midday trading, and up 3.24% on a year-to-date basis. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 2.55% year-to-date, and Teradyne, Inc. is up 12.45% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and TER make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +4.7%
Financial +1.8%
Services +1.3%
Industrial +1.0%
Consumer Products +0.8%
Materials +0.6%
Healthcare -0.5%
Technology & Communications -1.3%
Utilities -3.0%

