Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Services

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.0% on the day, and up 24.45% year-to-date. Xcel Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 30.33% year-to-date, and WEC Energy Group Inc is up 35.22% year-to-date. Combined, XEL and WEC make up approximately 6.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Among large Services stocks, Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) and Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.6% and 1.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 27.25% on a year-to-date basis. Carmax Inc., meanwhile, is up 42.48% year-to-date, and Expedia Group Inc, is down 2.91% year-to-date. Combined, KMX and EXPE make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.8%
Healthcare +0.5%
Industrial +0.4%
Technology & Communications +0.3%
Materials +0.3%
Consumer Products -0.2%
Services -0.3%
Financial -0.3%
Utilities -1.0%

