Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.7% loss. Within that group, AES Corp (Symbol: AES) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.5% and 3.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.5% on the day, and up 7.89% year-to-date. AES Corp, meanwhile, is up 5.21% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp is up 4.04% year-to-date. Combined, AES and ETR make up approximately 4.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Services stocks, Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) and Penn National Gaming Inc (Symbol: PENN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.0% and 4.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 23.18% on a year-to-date basis. Live Nation Entertainment Inc, meanwhile, is up 60.10% year-to-date, and Penn National Gaming Inc, is down 31.38% year-to-date. Combined, LYV and PENN make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +1.1% Technology & Communications +0.7% Energy +0.7% Healthcare +0.5% Industrial +0.3% Financial 0.0% Consumer Products -0.3% Services -0.7% Utilities -1.7%

