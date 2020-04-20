Markets
ATO

Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Materials

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 3.4% loss. Within the sector, Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) and CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.0% and 5.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 3.0% on the day, and down 8.41% year-to-date. Atmos Energy Corp., meanwhile, is down 6.43% year-to-date, and CMS Energy Corp, is down 4.12% year-to-date. Combined, ATO and CMS make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 2.2% loss. Among large Materials stocks, LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.9% and 4.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.5% in midday trading, and down 18.98% on a year-to-date basis. LyondellBasell Industries NV, meanwhile, is down 46.89% year-to-date, and Mohawk Industries, Inc., is down 44.19% year-to-date. LYB makes up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Message Boards

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.2%
Consumer Products -1.3%
Services -1.9%
Energy -2.0%
Financial -2.1%
Industrial -2.1%
Materials -2.2%
Utilities -3.4%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ATO CMS XLU LYB MHK

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

Learn More

More from BNK Invest


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular