Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Materials

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 3.4% loss. Within the sector, Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) and CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.0% and 5.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 3.0% on the day, and down 8.41% year-to-date. Atmos Energy Corp., meanwhile, is down 6.43% year-to-date, and CMS Energy Corp, is down 4.12% year-to-date. Combined, ATO and CMS make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 2.2% loss. Among large Materials stocks, LyondellBasell Industries NV (Symbol: LYB) and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.9% and 4.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.5% in midday trading, and down 18.98% on a year-to-date basis. LyondellBasell Industries NV, meanwhile, is down 46.89% year-to-date, and Mohawk Industries, Inc., is down 44.19% year-to-date. LYB makes up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.1% Technology & Communications -0.2% Consumer Products -1.3% Services -1.9% Energy -2.0% Financial -2.1% Industrial -2.1% Materials -2.2% Utilities -3.4%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.