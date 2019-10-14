Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Within that group, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.3% and 2.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 22.69% year-to-date. Edison International, meanwhile, is up 26.01% year-to-date, and NiSource Inc. is up 14.95% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and NI make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Mosaic Co (Symbol: MOS) and CF Industries Holdings Inc (Symbol: CF) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 14.89% on a year-to-date basis. Mosaic Co , meanwhile, is down 30.52% year-to-date, and CF Industries Holdings Inc is up 16.02% year-to-date. Combined, MOS and CF make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Yield Charts

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +0.3%
Financial 0.0%
Industrial -0.0%
Energy -0.0%
Technology & Communications -0.1%
Consumer Products -0.2%
Services -0.4%
Materials -0.5%
Utilities -0.6%

