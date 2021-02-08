Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.9% on the day, and up 0.45% year-to-date. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is down 1.24% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp, is down 5.42% year-to-date. Combined, ES and ETR make up approximately 5.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, not showing much of a gain. Among large Healthcare stocks, Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) and Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.3% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 1.88% on a year-to-date basis. Cardinal Health, Inc., meanwhile, is down 1.14% year-to-date, and Align Technology Inc is up 12.82% year-to-date. Combined, CAH and ALGN make up approximately 1.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +4.4% Technology & Communications +1.1% Services +1.0% Materials +1.0% Industrial +0.8% Financial +0.6% Consumer Products +0.5% Healthcare 0.0% Utilities -1.1%

