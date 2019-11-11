Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Within the sector, CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) and Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 18.64% year-to-date. CenterPoint Energy, Inc, meanwhile, is up 1.86% year-to-date, and Duke Energy Corp is up 4.75% year-to-date. Combined, CNP and DUK make up approximately 9.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC) and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (Symbol: XRAY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 10.67% on a year-to-date basis. AmerisourceBergen Corp., meanwhile, is up 13.94% year-to-date, and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc is up 50.92% year-to-date. Combined, ABC and XRAY make up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.2% Industrial 0.0% Financial -0.1% Technology & Communications -0.2% Materials -0.3% Consumer Products -0.4% Energy -0.5% Utilities -0.6% Healthcare -0.6%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.