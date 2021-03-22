Markets
NRG

Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Monday is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.2% and 2.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.6% on the day, and down 2.36% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is down 3.61% year-to-date, and PPL Corp is up 3.79% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and PPL make up approximately 3.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Among large Financial stocks, SVB Financial Group (Symbol: SIVB) and Regions Financial Corp (Symbol: RF) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.2% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 1.7% in midday trading, and up 14.09% on a year-to-date basis. SVB Financial Group, meanwhile, is up 33.09% year-to-date, and Regions Financial Corp is up 27.95% year-to-date. Combined, SIVB and RF make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +1.8%
Healthcare +1.0%
Services +0.3%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Industrial +0.1%
Materials -0.1%
Energy -0.6%
Financial -0.7%
Utilities -1.2%

