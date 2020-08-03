Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Monday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) and Edison International (Symbol: EIX) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.1% and 3.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.1% on the day, and down 5.43% year-to-date. Evergy Inc, meanwhile, is down 1.91% year-to-date, and Edison International, is down 26.81% year-to-date. Combined, EVRG and EIX make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Financial stocks, CBRE Group Inc (Symbol: CBRE) and Apartment Investment & Management Co (Symbol: AIV) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.9% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and down 20.42% on a year-to-date basis. CBRE Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 32.00% year-to-date, and Apartment Investment & Management Co, is down 26.20% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Healthcare +1.7%
Technology & Communications +1.0%
Materials +0.9%
Industrial +0.7%
Energy +0.6%
Services +0.5%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Financial -0.2%
Utilities -1.2%

