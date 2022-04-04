Markets
Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within the sector, Sempra (Symbol: SRE) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.6% and 1.9%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 4.85% year-to-date. Sempra, meanwhile, is up 26.23% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc, is down 11.70% year-to-date. Combined, SRE and NRG make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Everest Re Group Ltd (Symbol: RE) and Vornado Realty Trust (Symbol: VNO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.6% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and down 2.39% on a year-to-date basis. Everest Re Group Ltd, meanwhile, is up 8.66% year-to-date, and Vornado Realty Trust is up 6.38% year-to-date. RE makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +1.7%
Services +1.1%
Consumer Products -0.0%
Industrial -0.0%
Materials -0.5%
Energy -0.6%
Healthcare -0.7%
Financial -1.0%
Utilities -1.3%

