Markets
NI

Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Within that group, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) and Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.2% and 3.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 2.4% on the day, and down 3.68% year-to-date. NiSource Inc. , meanwhile, is down 19.88% year-to-date, and Atmos Energy Corp., is down 15.95% year-to-date. Combined, NI and ATO make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.4% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 2.9% in midday trading, and down 33.60% on a year-to-date basis. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is down 55.48% year-to-date, and TechnipFMC plc, is down 56.51% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and FTI make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Yield Charts

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Financial +0.1%
Services -0.3%
Consumer Products -0.6%
Industrial -0.7%
Materials -0.7%
Technology & Communications -1.0%
Healthcare -1.2%
Energy -1.6%
Utilities -2.0%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NI ATO XLU OXY FTI

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular