Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 2.0% loss. Within that group, NiSource Inc. (Symbol: NI) and Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.2% and 3.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 2.4% on the day, and down 3.68% year-to-date. NiSource Inc. , meanwhile, is down 19.88% year-to-date, and Atmos Energy Corp., is down 15.95% year-to-date. Combined, NI and ATO make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and TechnipFMC plc (Symbol: FTI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.4% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 2.9% in midday trading, and down 33.60% on a year-to-date basis. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is down 55.48% year-to-date, and TechnipFMC plc, is down 56.51% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and FTI make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +0.1% Services -0.3% Consumer Products -0.6% Industrial -0.7% Materials -0.7% Technology & Communications -1.0% Healthcare -1.2% Energy -1.6% Utilities -2.0%

