Monday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Energy

In afternoon trading on Monday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) and CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.7% and 3.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.2% on the day, and down 6.33% year-to-date. American Electric Power Co Inc, meanwhile, is down 9.72% year-to-date, and CenterPoint Energy, Inc, is down 28.71% year-to-date. Combined, AEP and CNP make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Energy sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Among large Energy stocks, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (Symbol: COG) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.2% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and down 36.10% on a year-to-date basis. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., meanwhile, is up 4.85% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp., is down 59.22% year-to-date. Combined, COG and DVN make up approximately 1.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Monday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.4% Healthcare +1.1% Materials +0.6% Industrial +0.4% Consumer Products +0.3% Services -0.4% Financial -0.7% Utilities -1.2% Energy -1.2%

